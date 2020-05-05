Friends Mourn Union Bank Staff Who Died Of Coronavirus

Friends of Iwunna Innocent Udonna, a staff of Union Bank of Nigeria, have taken to social media to mourn his death.

Udonna died on Monday at the Yaba Infectious Diseases Hospital after contracting Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased graduated from the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo State, where he studied Agricultural Extension. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Union Bank Staff Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos

He was said to have contracted the disease at one of the bank’s branches while discharging his official duty.

A friend to the deceased identified as John Aderogba said, “Udonna, the news of your death came as a shock.

"You were full of life with tall dream and aspirations but you succumbed to the wicked hands of death as a result of COVID-19.

“Report has it that you contracted the virus while at work with Union Bank. May your soul rest in perfect peace. COVID-19 is real."

Another friend, Over Nwanyereugo, wrote, “My heart bleeds as we have lost a jolly good fellow to the cold hands of COVID-19. Let the FUTO community and SAAT in particular have it on record that Iwunna Innocent is no more.

“He got infected with Coronavirus while working with Union Bank in Lagos State. RIP UD."

Another Facebook user, Elvis Akpobi Majority, wrote, “COVID-19 just turned off another candle.

“Mr Iwunna Innocent Udonna, a graduate of Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

"He contracted the Coronavirus disease in Lagos State while discharging his duty as a staff of Union Bank. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

But in a memo to staff members on Monday, the management of Union Bank claimed that Udonna did not contract the virus from the branch he works as he had been working from home since March when the lockdown order was put in place by government.