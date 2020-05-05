Jigawa Records 32 New Coronavirus Cases

Jigawa State has recorded 32 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected persons in the state to 72.



Governor Muhammad Badaru in a briefing with journalists on Tuesday said 57 samples were taken from contacts of infected persons in five local government areas out of which 32 tested positive.



He said, “As you are all aware, COVID-19 pandemic is fast spreading all over the country with 35 states currently affected.



“Of recent, 57 samples were taken from contacts of infected individuals in Jigawa, specifically from Dutse, Birninkudu, Auyo, Gwaram and Miga LGAs.



“Unfortunately, 32 are positive and 20 are negative, while laboratory test will be repeated on the remaining five samples.”



Badaru also said the lockdown in the state “will continue and sanctions will be imposed on anybody that breaks this order".



He added that efforts were ongoing to ensure the state has the capacity to deal with the cases.



He said, “In preparation for these difficult times, the state has constructed a 280-bed isolation capacity already.



“I have also approved the procurement of three additional ambulances and four ventilators, and other personal protective equipment.



“You will agree with me that these additional items will strengthen our collective response to this dreaded pandemic.”