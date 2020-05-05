Lawmakers Summon Akpabio Over Fraud, Corruption In NDDC

Members of the House of Representatives have summoned Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Interim Management Committee of Niger Delta Development Commission, over corrupt activities in the commission.

The lawmakers also want Akpabio to explain the spending of N40bn by the commission without yielding commensurate result.

In the motion sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader, Peter Akpatason, he noted that the NDDC had been inundated with plethora of petitions calling for a probe of the commission. Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio

He said, “The House is further aware that the Committee on NDDC is inundated with petitions from contractors, stakeholders and public interest groups regarding alleged personnel layoffs and replacement with unqualified and inexperienced persons to man strategic offices in the commission, thereby hampering the efficiency of the commission.

“The House is alarmed that in the wake of COVID-19, a contract was allegedly awarded for the supply of Hilux vehicles/medical consumables to the tune of N4.8bn in clear breach of Sections 19, 25, 41 and 42 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007. See Also Sahara Reporters Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio, Sends Staff On Mandatory Leave, Early Retirement Over Story Exposing N5bn COVID-19 Fraud In NDDC

“The House is also worried that the trend if not arrested will worsen an already pathetic situation in the Niger Delta region post-COVID-19.

“The House is also concerned that the forensic audit for which the Interim Management Committee was set up is most likely to become a conduit for forensic looting.”

After listening and debating on the motion moved by Akpatason, the House resolved that there was a need to invite Akpabio and the commission for an explanation.