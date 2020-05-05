Lawmakers Summon Akpabio Over Fraud, Corruption In NDDC

The lawmakers also want Akpabio to explain the spending of N40bn by the commission without yielding commensurate result.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2020

Members of the House of Representatives have summoned Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Interim Management Committee of Niger Delta Development Commission, over corrupt activities in the commission.

The lawmakers also want Akpabio to explain the spending of N40bn by the commission without yielding commensurate result.

In the motion sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader, Peter Akpatason, he noted that the NDDC had been inundated with plethora of petitions calling for a probe of the commission.  Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio

He said, “The House is further aware that the Committee on NDDC is inundated with petitions from contractors, stakeholders and public interest groups regarding alleged personnel layoffs and replacement with unqualified and inexperienced persons to man strategic offices in the commission, thereby hampering the efficiency of the commission.

“The House is alarmed that in the wake of COVID-19, a contract was allegedly awarded for the supply of Hilux vehicles/medical consumables to the tune of N4.8bn in clear breach of Sections 19, 25, 41 and 42 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.  See Also Sahara Reporters Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio, Sends Staff On Mandatory Leave, Early Retirement Over Story Exposing N5bn COVID-19 Fraud In NDDC 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

“The House is also worried that the trend if not arrested will worsen an already pathetic situation in the Niger Delta region post-COVID-19.

“The House is also concerned that the forensic audit for which the Interim Management Committee was set up is most likely to become a conduit for forensic looting.”

After listening and debating on the motion moved by Akpatason, the House resolved that there was a need to invite Akpabio and the commission for an explanation.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Recovered Abacha Loot To Go Into Construction Of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, COVID-19 Fight –Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Petitions Police To Investigate Allegation Of Arson Against Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Court Refuses To Hear Case Against Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions During Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal It’s Illegal To Acquire, Convert Private Houses To Isolation Centres, Lawyer Tells Speaker Of Nigeria’s House Of Representatives, Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics It’s Insulting For United States To Give Conditions On How Nigeria Should Spend Abacha Loot —Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Businessman Was Arrested, Tortured, Framed-up After Catching Senior Police Officer In Bed With His Wife
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Friends Mourn Union Bank Staff Who Died Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Union Bank Staff Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: We’ll Have More Infections Because Of What Happened Today, NCDC Boss Says After Nigerians Flout Safety Guidelines On First Day After Total Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Using Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patients –Health Minister
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Ex-Sokoto Governor, Nadama, Is Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Government Makes U-turn, Confirms Seeing Resident With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad