NDLEA Official Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Benue State

An unnamed National Drug Law Enforcement Agency official has tested positive for Coronavirus in Benue State.

Governor Samuel Ortom made the announcement at a briefing with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Tuesday.

He said, “It is unfortunate that I stand before you to announce to you and Benue people that another case of COVID-19 has come to the state.

“His name is (name withheld). He is an indigene of Benue but works with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Kano State Command.

“He came to Makurdi towards April ending and was immediately traced, quarantined and his sample taken to Abuja for a test but when the result came out, he tested positive.

“It is fortunate that the victim is cooperating with the state and I want to assure people that anybody with this kind of condition will not be neglected. Therefore, I want to urge everyone who had come into the state to come forward and present themselves to the committee for necessary action in their best interest.

“There is nothing wrong having you tested; even myself as a governor, I have tested for the disease but it came out negative while other governors tested positive. COVID-19 has no medicine but its cure, for now is to stay at home, maintain social distancing.”