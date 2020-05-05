Suspend 5G Network Deployment, Lawmakers Tell Nigerian Government

Senator Uche Ekwunife, who moved the motion during plenary on Tuesday, said that the move was aimed at reassuring Nigerians on their health safety at this time especially after some theories came up that 5G was the cause of Coronavirus in the world today – an argument, which has been proven to be incorrect.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2020

Members of the Nigerian Senate have told Government to halt plans for the deployment of the Fifth Generation Network in the country.

Senator Uche Ekwunife, who moved the motion during plenary on Tuesday, said that the move was aimed at reassuring Nigerians on their health safety at this time especially after some theories came up that 5G was the cause of Coronavirus in the world today – an argument, which has been proven to be incorrect. 

Adding his voice to the issue, Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, stated that the new networked being planned to be installed in Nigeria had stirred a lot of controversies already.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH 5G Not Responsible For Coronavirus, Nigerian Institute Of Physics Says 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The upper legislative chamber at the end of the deliberations mandated its committees on Communication, Science, Technology and ICT, and Health to research properly and find out how safe the 5G network was before its deployment in Nigeria.

A report is expected in one month from the various committees assigned the task .

 

