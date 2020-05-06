80 Per Cent Of COVID-19 Patients Should Be Isolated In Hotels To Free Hospital Beds, Presidential Task Force Tells State Governors

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has asked state governors in Nigeria to consider placing positive COVID-19 patients in hotels in order to decongest hospital beds around the country.

Dr Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of PTF, gave the advice during the daily briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said, “In terms of case management, we’ll like to again appeal to state governments, particularly those who are yet to ensure the provision of isolation facilities, to please make sure that they have at least 300 beds available per state so that they can isolate persons that are positive with COVID-19 infection.



“It is particularly important that when it comes to isolation facilities, that appropriate prioritisation is placed on those that have mild or no symptoms.

"This group of persons with COVID-19 infection should not be placed in a hospital environment, they are better off being placed in a non-hospital environment, such as hotels, where they’ll be comfortably looked after because they do not require any specific monitoring or treatment and it will be much cheaper for state governments to adopt this approach for the 80 per cent of those that will be positive with COVID-19 infection and allow hospital beds and medical facilities to be used for those that require them most.

“I’ll like to again emphasise the need for us all to take personal responsibility for our health as well as the health of our loved ones and our community."

