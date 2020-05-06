Adamawa Government Flouts Court Order, Refuses To Reinstate Sacked Civil Service Commission Members

Against a court order, Adamawa State Government has refused to reinstate members of the state's Civil Service Commission constituted by the immediate past administration.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had upon assumption of office last year dissolved boards and commissions appointed by his predecessor.

Irked by the decision, chairman and commissioners of the Civil Service Commission, challenged the governor's action at the Industrial Court.

The suit was instituted by Shuaibu Bobbo Hamid (Chairman), Mohammed Abdu Mayas (Commissioner 1), Amina Kabiru (Commissioner 2), Aliyu Sadiq (Commissioner 3) and Shehu Audu (Commissioner 4), as claimants.

The respondents were the governor of Adamawa State, Attorney-General of the state and the state’s House of Assembly.

Ruling on the suit, the court held that the dissolution of the commission and subsequent termination of the appointment of the chairman and four commissioners had contravened the law.

Justice K.D Damulak therefore held that the dissolution and or termination of the appointment was unconstitutional, null and void.

He said, "A declaration that the claimants as chairman and commissioners respectively of the Adamawa State Civil Service Commission having been appointed by the then governor of the state upon confirmation by the state Assembly, are entitled to a guaranteed tenure of five years.

"A declaration that by the clear provisions of section 199(1-) (c) and 201(1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the respondents cannot validly suspend, dissolve, remove or terminate the appointments of the claimants as chairman and commissioners of the Adamawa State Civil Service Commission.

"An order setting aside the purported dissolution and or suspension of the appointments of the claimants as chairman and commissioners as null and void of no effect.

"An order that the claimants are entitled to their salaries and allowances from 15/04/2019 to 14/042024 unless otherwise removed for inability to discharge the functions of their offices."

When contacted, the Attorney-General of the state and Commissioner of Justice, Afraimu Jingi simply said, "The claimants should do whatever they want."