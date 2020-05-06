Adamawa Government Flouts Court Order, Refuses To Reinstate Sacked Civil Service Commission Members

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had upon assumption of office last year dissolved boards and commissions appointed by his predecessor.

by Saharareporters, New York May 06, 2020

Against a court order, Adamawa State Government has refused to reinstate members of the state's Civil Service Commission constituted by the immediate past administration.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had upon assumption of office last year dissolved boards and commissions appointed by his predecessor.

Irked by the decision, chairman and commissioners of the Civil Service Commission, challenged the governor's action at the Industrial Court.

The suit was instituted by Shuaibu Bobbo Hamid (Chairman), Mohammed Abdu Mayas (Commissioner 1), Amina Kabiru (Commissioner 2), Aliyu Sadiq (Commissioner 3) and Shehu Audu (Commissioner 4), as claimants.

The respondents were the governor of Adamawa State, Attorney-General of the state and the state’s House of Assembly.

Ruling on the suit, the court held that the dissolution of the commission and subsequent termination of the appointment of the chairman and four commissioners had contravened the law.

Justice K.D Damulak therefore held that the dissolution and or termination of the appointment was unconstitutional, null and void.

He said, "A declaration that the claimants as chairman and commissioners respectively of the Adamawa State Civil Service Commission having been appointed by the then governor of the state upon confirmation by the state Assembly, are entitled to a guaranteed tenure of five years.

"A declaration that by the clear provisions of section 199(1-) (c) and 201(1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the respondents cannot validly suspend, dissolve, remove or terminate the appointments of the claimants as chairman and commissioners of the Adamawa State Civil Service Commission.

"An order setting aside the purported dissolution and or suspension of the appointments of the claimants as chairman and commissioners as null and void of no effect.

"An order that the claimants are entitled to their salaries and allowances from 15/04/2019 to 14/042024 unless otherwise removed for inability to discharge the functions of their offices."

When contacted, the Attorney-General of the state and Commissioner of Justice, Afraimu Jingi simply said, "The claimants should do whatever they want."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Refuses To Hear Case Against Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions During Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Lawmakers Summon Akpabio Over Fraud, Corruption In NDDC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights How Falana Secured Release Of Lagos Artisan Jailed For Six Years Without Committing Any Offence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics COVID-19: We Are In Talks With Madagascar Over Herbal Cure, Says African Union
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS COVID-19: Members Of NSIP Monitoring Team Groan Over Unpaid Stipends
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Dies In Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Businessman Was Arrested, Tortured, Framed-up After Catching Senior Police Officer In Bed With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Another Borno Lawmaker Dies
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Citizens From Dubai Makes U-turn After Woman Gives Birth Mid-air
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Extends Closure Of Airports By Four Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Refuses To Hear Case Against Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions During Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad