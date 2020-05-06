BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 195 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3145.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday night.
It said, “195 new cases of #COVID19; 82 in Lagos, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto, 10 in Borno, nine in FCT, eight in Oyo, five in Kebbi, five in Gombe, four in Ogun, three in Katsina, one in Kaduna and one in Adamawa.
“3145 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 534, deaths: 103.”
