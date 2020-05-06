BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New COVID-19 Cases

“195 new cases of #COVID19; 82 in Lagos, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto, 10 in Borno, nine in FCT, eight in Oyo, five in Kebbi, five in Gombe, four in Ogun, three in Katsina, one in Kaduna and one in Adamawa."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 195 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3145.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday night.   COVID-19 testing Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty

It said, “195 new cases of #COVID19; 82 in Lagos, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto, 10 in Borno, nine in FCT, eight in Oyo, five in Kebbi, five in Gombe, four in Ogun, three in Katsina, one in Kaduna and one in Adamawa. 

“3145 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 534, deaths: 103.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop David Oyedepo Attacks President Buhari Over Opening Of Markets While Asking Churches To Remain Shut
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspect In Murder Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter Attempts To Escape From Hospital After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Sends “Get Well Soon” Message To Emir Of Daura, Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story On Monarch
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
NNPC NNPC Reduces Ex-depot Price Of Petrol
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Citizens From Dubai Makes U-turn After Woman Gives Birth Mid-air
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Open Bar Initiative Exposes How National Judicial Council Recommends Unqualified Persons As Judges In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop David Oyedepo Attacks President Buhari Over Opening Of Markets While Asking Churches To Remain Shut
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Dies In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Blame Northern Governors For Almajiris’ Woes, SAN Reacts To Rising Interstate Deportation In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Another Borno Lawmaker Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Extends Closure Of Airports By Four Weeks
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad