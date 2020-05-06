COVID-19: 256 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive Lagos

The returnees arrived at the international wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has received 256 Nigerians, who were evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The returnees arrived at the international wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday night.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, had announced that the evacuation was being carried out in accordance with NCDC guidelines. An image of Nigerians arriving in Lagos from Dubai on May 6, 2020. ChannelsTV

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the returnees would be taken in for isolation despite testing negative to Coronavirus.

"They will be proceeding to a location for compulsory isolation. All 256 tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding from Dubai," she tweeted. 

One of the returnees had earlier given birth to a baby mid-air.

Over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world with British Airways billed to evacuate 300 Nigerians from London, United Kingdom, on Friday. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Citizens From Dubai Makes U-turn After Woman Gives Birth Mid-air 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

Also, Ethiopian Airlines would evacuate another set of Nigerians from New York, United States, to Abuja on Monday.

 COVID-19: 256 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive Lagos WATCH VIDEO: COVID-19: 256 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive Lagos

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Several Airlines Won't Make It After COVID-19, Says Nigeria's Aviation Minister
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Extends Closure Of Airports By Four Weeks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Gombe State Deports 700 Almajiris To States Of Origin
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Soccer Ghana Government Officials Deny Religious Conflict Claims Of Their Nationals Seeking Asylum
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Users Angry Over Deteriorating Condition Of First Ibiwe Road In Benin City
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Closure: NANTA Wants Foreign Carriers To Fly Into Lagos, Not Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Dies In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Another Borno Lawmaker Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Citizens From Dubai Makes U-turn After Woman Gives Birth Mid-air
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bishop David Oyedepo Attacks President Buhari Over Opening Of Markets While Asking Churches To Remain Shut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Several Airlines Won't Make It After COVID-19, Says Nigeria's Aviation Minister
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Extends Closure Of Airports By Four Weeks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Sends “Get Well Soon” Message To Emir Of Daura, Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story On Monarch
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad