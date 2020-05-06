COVID-19: 256 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has received 256 Nigerians, who were evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The returnees arrived at the international wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday night.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, had announced that the evacuation was being carried out in accordance with NCDC guidelines. An image of Nigerians arriving in Lagos from Dubai on May 6, 2020.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the returnees would be taken in for isolation despite testing negative to Coronavirus.

"They will be proceeding to a location for compulsory isolation. All 256 tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding from Dubai," she tweeted.

Welcome home ! NCDC officials addressing stranded Nigerian returnees from Dubai. They will be proceeding to a location for compulsory isolation . All 256 tested negative for Covid 19 before boarding from Dubai pic.twitter.com/gHow6EKEO2 — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) May 6, 2020

One of the returnees had earlier given birth to a baby mid-air.

Over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world with British Airways billed to evacuate 300 Nigerians from London, United Kingdom, on Friday. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Citizens From Dubai Makes U-turn After Woman Gives Birth Mid-air

Also, Ethiopian Airlines would evacuate another set of Nigerians from New York, United States, to Abuja on Monday.