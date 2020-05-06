COVID-19: We Are In Talks With Madagascar Over Herbal Cure, Says African Union

The African Union says it is discussing with the Republic of Madagascar over the safety and efficacy of a herbal remedy recently announced by the country for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The AU made this known in a statement published on its website.

The continental organisation said its Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention would review the potency of the herbal remedy once Madagascar provides the necessary information.

The statement reads in part, “The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira ElFadil, convened a meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Madagascar, Eric Randrianantoandro, during which it was agreed that the member state would furnish the African Union with necessary details regarding the herbal remedy.

“Once furnished with the details, the union, through the Africa CDC, will review the scientific data gathered so far on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 organics.

"This review will be based on global technical and ethical norms to garner the necessary scientific evidence regarding the performance of the tonic.”

Madagascar’s President, Andry Rajoelina, in a teleconference meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government on 29 April 2020 had made a presentation to his peers regarding the herbal remedy.