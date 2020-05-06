COVID-19: We Are In Talks With Madagascar Over Herbal Cure, Says African Union

The AU made this known in a statement published on its website

by Saharareporters, New York May 06, 2020

The African Union says it is discussing with the Republic of Madagascar over the safety and efficacy of a herbal remedy recently announced by the country for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The AU made this known in a statement published on its website.

The continental organisation said its Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention would review the potency of the herbal remedy once Madagascar provides the necessary information.

The statement reads in part, “The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira ElFadil, convened a meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Madagascar, Eric Randrianantoandro, during which it was agreed that the member state would furnish the African Union with necessary details regarding the herbal remedy.

 “Once furnished with the details, the union, through the Africa CDC, will review the scientific data gathered so far on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 organics. 

"This review will be based on global technical and ethical norms to garner the necessary scientific evidence regarding the performance of the tonic.”

Madagascar’s President, Andry Rajoelina, in a teleconference meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government on 29 April 2020 had made a presentation to his peers regarding the herbal remedy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Refuses To Hear Case Against Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions During Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Dies In Borno
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Businessman Was Arrested, Tortured, Framed-up After Catching Senior Police Officer In Bed With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Another Borno Lawmaker Dies
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Jobs Access Bank Ignores CBN Directive, Fires Staff In Oyo Branch
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Court Refuses To Hear Case Against Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions During Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad