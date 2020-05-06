Policemen To Undergo Coronavirus Test In Ondo

Policemen in Ondo State are to undergo Coronavirus test as part of measure to further curb the spread of the virus in the state and country.

Those to undergo the test are personnel attached to the Yaba Police Division under Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

This follows reports that three policemen attached to the division tested positive for the deadly virus a few days ago.

The affected officers have already been taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure, the state capital, for treatment.

They contracted the virus from a colleague said to have refused going for the test despite showing symptoms.

Commissioner for Police in the state, Undie Adie, who made the disclosure in an interview, said the blood samples of the officers would be collected to check their status.

According to him, those already identified have been instructed to come with their relations for the COVID-19 test.

SaharaReporters learnt that a policeman attach to FSARS in the state is among those, who have also tested positive for the virus.

It was gathered that the cop was among the team that led the arrest of the suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

One of the four suspects, Adamu Adamu, had tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.





