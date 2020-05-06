Test Coronavirus Vaccine On Senior Government Officials First, Kenyan Politician Says

On Saturday, the Kenyan politician, who is a former member of parliament for the Gichugu Constituency and an advocate of the high court of Kenya, said if the Ministry of Health says Kenya was ready for the testing process, then the top government officials should be first in line.

by SaharaReportersc May 06, 2020

Social justice advocate, Martha Wangari Karua, has come out to strongly oppose the testing of the Coronavirus vaccines on Kenyans.

On Saturday, the Kenyan politician, who is a former member of parliament for the Gichugu Constituency and an advocate of the high court of Kenya, said if the Ministry of Health says Kenya was ready for the testing process, then the top government officials should be first in line.

“Now that @MOH_Kenya says Kenya is open to the testing of British vaccines in Kenya, let them be tested on members of the cabinet and their families and thereafter all elected representatives and senior government officials,” read a tweet from the former Minister of Justice who resigned in April 2009.

On Friday, reports emerged that scientists from Oxford University in the UK were planning to test their vaccines in Kenya.

According to a report by the BBC, the scientists are considering trialling the vaccines in Kenya if at all they do not get the expected results in the United Kingdom.

Kenyans have since been questioning the decision to test the vaccines in their country seeing that the COVID-19 cases are still low as compared to other countries.

However, the Ministry of Health refuted claims that they had welcomed the testing on Kenyans, saying they are not aware of any trials.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Health CAS, Rashid Aman, noted that there are ethical procedures that must be followed before approving clinical trials on Kenyans.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReportersc

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: We’ll Have More Infections Because Of What Happened Today, NCDC Boss Says After Nigerians Flout Safety Guidelines On First Day After Total Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: We Are In Talks With Madagascar Over Herbal Cure, Says African Union
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Dies In Borno
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Businessman Was Arrested, Tortured, Framed-up After Catching Senior Police Officer In Bed With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Another Borno Lawmaker Dies
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Jobs Access Bank Ignores CBN Directive, Fires Staff In Oyo Branch
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Court Refuses To Hear Case Against Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions During Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad