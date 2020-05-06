TUC Condemns Layoffs, Seeks Cut In Lawmakers’ Salaries

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, Olugbenga Ekundayo, Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of Trade Union Congress, said it was unfortunate that many Nigerians had become victims of indiscriminate mass sacking by employers as Coronavirus hits the economy.

by Saharareporters, New York May 06, 2020

The Trade Union Congress has condemned the gale of retrenchment across the country and called for a slash in lawmakers’ salaries.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, Olugbenga Ekundayo, Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of Trade Union Congress, said it was unfortunate that many Nigerians had become victims of indiscriminate mass sacking by employers as Coronavirus hits the economy.

He said, “We know this is a challenging time but sacking employees unnecessarily is not a solution to the situation. 

"We have been saying that they must always remember that there are extant labour laws as well as collective bargain agreement; they must work within the ambient of the law.

“What they also need to have in mind is that we have a serious challenge at hand collectively, particularly the unemployment rate in Nigeria, which we know is very high.”

Ekundayo advised employers of labour to discuss with their workers on alternatives that could be taken aside from sacking. 

The Lagos TUC chairman urged government to diversify the economy and reduce the reliance on crude oil.

He also called on the government to reduce its expenses by cutting salaries of lawmakers and political office holders to reduce the effect of the pandemic on the economy of the country.

He said, “We need to review all the huge allowances that politicians and lawmakers are collecting. We need to begin to look at all the bills they put in the budget, and all the projects that are allocated in billions but you really can’t see much on the ground. We need to start telling ourselves the whole truth and face these things.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: We’ll Have More Infections Because Of What Happened Today, NCDC Boss Says After Nigerians Flout Safety Guidelines On First Day After Total Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: We Are In Talks With Madagascar Over Herbal Cure, Says African Union
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mother Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Dies In Borno
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sex COVID-19: Ondo Sex Workers Devise New Tactics To Keep ‘Business’ Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Businessman Was Arrested, Tortured, Framed-up After Catching Senior Police Officer In Bed With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Another Borno Lawmaker Dies
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 148 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Jobs Access Bank Ignores CBN Directive, Fires Staff In Oyo Branch
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Court Refuses To Hear Case Against Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions During Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad