TUC Condemns Layoffs, Seeks Cut In Lawmakers’ Salaries

The Trade Union Congress has condemned the gale of retrenchment across the country and called for a slash in lawmakers’ salaries.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, Olugbenga Ekundayo, Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of Trade Union Congress, said it was unfortunate that many Nigerians had become victims of indiscriminate mass sacking by employers as Coronavirus hits the economy.

He said, “We know this is a challenging time but sacking employees unnecessarily is not a solution to the situation.

"We have been saying that they must always remember that there are extant labour laws as well as collective bargain agreement; they must work within the ambient of the law.

“What they also need to have in mind is that we have a serious challenge at hand collectively, particularly the unemployment rate in Nigeria, which we know is very high.”

Ekundayo advised employers of labour to discuss with their workers on alternatives that could be taken aside from sacking.

The Lagos TUC chairman urged government to diversify the economy and reduce the reliance on crude oil.

He also called on the government to reduce its expenses by cutting salaries of lawmakers and political office holders to reduce the effect of the pandemic on the economy of the country.

He said, “We need to review all the huge allowances that politicians and lawmakers are collecting. We need to begin to look at all the bills they put in the budget, and all the projects that are allocated in billions but you really can’t see much on the ground. We need to start telling ourselves the whole truth and face these things.”