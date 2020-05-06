Yobe House Of Assembly Member, Lawan Nguru, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lawan Nguru, member of the Yobe State House of Assembly, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nguru, who represents Central Constituency, made the announcement on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He said he has gone into isolation on instruction of health personnel. Lawan Nguru

He said, “Presently, I am in isolation centre and recuperating in a very stable condition waiting for further directives from health officers."

SaharaReporters earlier reported that no less than 155 people had died in Gashua and Potiskum areas of Yobe of symptoms similar to Coronavirus.

The deaths, which is causing panic, is similar to the situation experienced in Kano, which has been attributed to COVID-19 by the Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus.

