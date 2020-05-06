You Have No Evidence COVID-19 Is From Our Lab, China Tells United States

China on Wednesday hit back at United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, over claims that Coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

The Asian country according to AFP, said America “doesn’t have any” evidence.

Pompeo said on Sunday that there was “enormous evidence” to show that Coronavirus originated in a lab in China, further fuelling tensions with Beijing over its handling of the outbreak.

“I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians, who lie for their own domestic political ends,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, at a regular press briefing.

“Mr Pompeo repeatedly spoke up but he cannot present any evidence. How can he? Because he doesn’t have any,” she said.

Most scientists believe the new virus, which emerged in China late last year, jumped from animals to humans, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.

The World Health Organisation said the US claims were “speculative”.