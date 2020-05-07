BREAKING: Two COVID-19 Patients Die In Lagos

Two Coronavirus patients have died in Lagos State.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday.

He added that the total number of confirmed infections in Lagos had increased to 1,324.

He said, “82 new cases of #COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos.

“The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1,324.

“37 additional fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 19 females and 18 males including an Indian have been discharged. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos is now 358.

“Lagos recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total deaths associated to #COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.

“I hereby urge all Lagos residents to adhere to directives aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.”