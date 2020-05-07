BREAKING: Two COVID-19 Patients Die In Lagos

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2020

Two Coronavirus patients have died in Lagos State.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday. 

He added that the total number of confirmed infections in Lagos had increased to 1,324. 

He said, “82 new cases of #COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos.

“The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1,324.

“37 additional fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 19 females and 18 males including an Indian have been discharged. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos is now 358.

“Lagos recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total deaths associated to #COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.

“I hereby urge all Lagos residents to adhere to directives aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.”

 

