JUST IN: Sixteen Almajiris From Kano Test Positive For Coronavirus In Jigawa

Jigawa State Commissioner for Health, Abba Zakari, has said that 16 almajiri kids deported from Kano State, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kano State Government had sent many almajiris back to their home states including Jigawa as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Zakari in a Facebook press conference said the state sent a total of 607 samples of the returned almajiris and only 45 samples were ready on Thursday.

The commissioner said the remaining 29 that returned negative would be united with their families soon, and each would receive N10,000 and clothing while the 16, who tested positive, would be transferred to the state’s isolation facility for treatment

He further said that the results of the remaining samples are expected any moment from now.