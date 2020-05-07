JUST IN: Sixteen Almajiris From Kano Test Positive For Coronavirus In Jigawa

The Kano State Government had sent many almajiris back to their home states including Jigawa as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2020

Jigawa State Commissioner for Health, Abba Zakari, has said that 16 almajiri kids deported from Kano State, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kano State Government had sent many almajiris back to their home states including Jigawa as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

Zakari in a Facebook press conference said the state sent a total of 607 samples of the returned almajiris and only 45 samples were ready on Thursday.

The commissioner said the remaining 29 that returned negative would be united with their families soon, and each would receive N10,000 and clothing while the 16, who tested positive, would be transferred to the state’s isolation facility for treatment

He further said that the results of the remaining samples are expected any moment from now.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 25 Passengers On Flight From Kano To Lebanon Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Prominent Persons Die In Yobe Within 24 Hours After Showing Coronavirus Symptoms
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sacked Kano State Commissioner Who Mocked Abba Kyari Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
News Why Almajiris Are Moving To The South-West —SERAP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Chinese Professor Researching COVID-19 Killed In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 25 Passengers On Flight From Kano To Lebanon Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Three Health Workers Die, 24 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kano Orthopaedic Hospital
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
NNPC NNPC Reduces Ex-depot Price Of Petrol
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Osun-born Professor Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Prominent Persons Die In Yobe Within 24 Hours After Showing Coronavirus Symptoms
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Serving Nigerian Army Major Named New Emir Of Kaura Namoda In Zamfara State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sacked Kano State Commissioner Who Mocked Abba Kyari Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop David Oyedepo Attacks President Buhari Over Opening Of Markets While Asking Churches To Remain Shut
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Open Bar Initiative Exposes How National Judicial Council Recommends Unqualified Persons As Judges In Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad