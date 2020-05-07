Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Oman For Domestic Work And Enslaved, Sexually Harassed By Boss Found, Set To Return To Nigeria

A Nigerian lady named Adetomisin, who cried out for help from Oman, where she was trafficked to for domestic work and was being enslaved and sexually harassed by her boss, has been found and set to be flown back to Nigeria.

According to Omotola Fawunmi, co-founder of Returning Africans in Slavery (Project Ferry), the lady has been found in a tiny city, which is six hours away from Oman’s capital, Muscat.

She said, “We saw her video online weeks ago and decided to investigate as with many others that we put up for help on our end.

“From the video we learnt she was in Oman and her story was compelling, clearly a case of fraudulent recruitment. Adetomisin

“We reached out to our network of associates who found us an on-ground Omani contact. The contact called the number she mentioned in her video and gathered that she was desperately desiring to escape.

"She is not home yet because she is 6 hours outside Muscat where our Oman contact lives. We are hoping once the lockdown ends, we would be able to get her back home."

Adetomisin had cried out for help in a viral video, lamenting her ordeal in the hands of Nigerian agents and Oman natives where she was being enslaved and overworked with no pay.

The lady in the video said, “My agent told me he would help me secure a job in the United States to work, everything changed and we found ourselves in Oman, myself and another lady.”

According to her, they were picked up two people at the airport, who took them to an office and stripped them of all valuables including their passports and mobile phones.

She added, “We were taken to where would work. Where I was working, the boss threatens and frustrate me because he wants to sleep with me and I refused.”

She stopped working after four months of not being paid with the boss’ consistent threat to kill her because he wanted to sleep with her.

According to Fawunmi, “This is the fate of a lot of young girls in Nigeria. There is usually a Nigerian agent and a destination country agent. Both pose as recruiting or travel agencies.

“The Nigeria agent sources the girls with a promise of jobs in a foreign country, you hear things like 'he told me I would work in an office'.

“The office is in fact the destination countries agents’ office who is just a receiver and logistics coordinator to receive the girls for onward sales to a predetermined buyer who has paid $5000-$10000 for a girl to serve as his domestic slave.

“The girl is unaware she is being sold. She arrives the destination country supposedly to work but is then handed over to a master she is not aware of. Often this master pays $150-200/month and a percentage of this is demanded by the Nigerian agents.”

RAIS has been involved in the rescue of these girls since 2019 and in partnership with government institutions like the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the Diaspora Commission, have helped 51 girls return to Nigeria from Oman, Lebanon and Cote d'Ivoire.

According to her, they have helped 25 girls escape slave masters in Lebanon. “They are currently in our care till borders open again,” she said, “once borders open we can negotiate their safe return.” See Also VIDEO NEWS Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Oman For Domestic Work Cries Out For Help After Being Enslaved, Sexually Harassed By Boss

“We have over 100 still with Slave Masters in Lebanon, over 150 in Oman and 300 in Cotedivoire and our team remain committed despite the daunting task. We all work remotely in different parts of the world because one of our teammates was killed in January while tracking a Nigerian agent” she disclosed.