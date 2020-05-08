Another Commissioner Dies In Taraba State

Taraba State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Mr Naptali Kefas, is dead.

This is coming barely a month after the death of the state Commissioner for Rural Development, Makus Senlo.

His death was confirmed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, in a statement.

He said, “The death of Kefas has robbed the state of the services of a patriotic and hard-working gentleman.

“The late Kefas was a very gentle and compassionate man, the reason why he was posted to the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to help implement government’s pragmatic programme of giving hope and succour to the poor and the needy.”