Some Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak around the world pandemic have arrived at the Murtala Mohamed International Airport in Lagos.

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed the arrival on Friday.

She said, “The first evacuation from the UK has landed in Lagos. The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14-day compulsory isolation.”