Compensate Sowore, Bakare For Violating Their Fundamental Rights, Group Tells Nigerian Government

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2020

National President of Niger Delta Youth Association, Comrade Victor James, has called on the Nigerian Government to compensate activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, for violating their fundamental human rights.

According to James, Nigeria was no longer under military rule, adding that any attempt to undermine citizens’ rights to advocacy, protests of any form with good motives would be resisted legally. 

He said, “The Nigerian Government must obey the United Nations declaration on human rights and all the standard principles set in its third session on December 10, 1948 to strengthen the rule of law and mitigate any abuse of power by nation state.

“Chapter C23 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, provides “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other person, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests”.

“This Act afford Nigerians the right to protest, join trade unions, and assemble in any public space in Nigeria. This section is permissible provided that the provisions "shall not derogate from the powers conferred by the 1999 constitution on Independent National Electoral Commission with respect to political parties to which that commission does not accord recognition".

“The Federal Government lacks the legal right to detain Sowore and Bakare in the first place. Therefore, I have called the British Parliament and United Nations to hold the Nigerian Government to grant compensation to the victims of abuse.  Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare in the courtroom, February 2020

“On the other hand, if the detention is in pursuit of the Public Order Act (Cap P42) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the power to regulate public meetings, protest, processions and rallies in any part of Nigeria is exclusively vested in the governors of the respective states of the federation and not the Department of State Services.

“And I also do not see any form of threat to national security or public disorder as alleged by the government. From what I recall, it was a revolution for the rule of law to take its cause.

“Arresting activists would not stop public outrage over poor governance/leadership in Nigeria rather it will further encourage more youths to agitate for good governance.

“The compensation for Sowore and Bakare is not one of those cases that would be swept under the carpet.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

