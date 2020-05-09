Court Sentences Six Internet Fraudsters To Jail In Lagos

They were arraigned separately by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a one-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents, contrary to Section 318 & 320 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011 and 2015.

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2020

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced six Internet fraudsters to six and three months jail terms for possessing fraudulent documents.

The convicts are Oyeyemi Toheeb Abiodun, Kareem Abimbola, Omolade Mayowa Solomon, Ogunmefun Fatai, Asiagwa Victory and Oguntimilehin Mayowa.

Upon arraignment, they pleaded guilty to the charge upon which prosecution counsel, Idris A. Mohammed tendered documents that were admitted as evidence while reviewing the facts.

Delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo found them guilty and sentenced Oyeyemi Toheeb Abiodun, Kareem Abimbola, Omolade Mayowa Solomon, Ogunmefun Fatai, Asiagwa Victory to six months imprisonment with options of fine while Oguntimilehin Mayowa was sentenced to three months imprisonment and N50,000 option of fine.

The judge also ordered that their phones be forfeited to the Federal Government.

