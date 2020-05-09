COVID-19: FRSC Intercepts Truck Conveying 13 Northern Youth In Ondo

A truck conveying no fewer than 13 young men from Northern Nigeria was on Saturday intercepted in Akure, Ondo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2020

A truck conveying no fewer than 13 young men from Northern Nigeria was on Saturday intercepted in Akure, Ondo State.

The lorry was intercepted by the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state.

Head of Operation of the FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, made disclosure to journalists. 

Ogungbemide said, "Today, our patrol team intercepted a truck conveying about 13 youth from outside the state into Akure, the capital of Ondo State."

According to him, driver of the truck claimed to have picked the young men from Ibadan, Oyo State. 

He revealed that they had been handed over to the police and the state’s Special Task Force on COVID-19 for prompt action.

