Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa, a retired judge reputed to be the oldest in Lagos State, has died at the age of 102.

The centenarian, who died at his Ilupeju residence in Lagos on Saturday, will be laid to rest at Atan Cemetery, Yaba, at 4pm, according to Islamic rites.

Justice Oluwa was the judge, who sentenced Lagos socialite, Alhaji Jimoh Isola, a.k.a Ejigbadero, to death for murder of a farmer, Raji Oba, over a land dispute in 1975.

He was born on June 23, 1918 to parents from Lagos.