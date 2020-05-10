Borno Discharges 12 COVID-19 Patients

The Borno State Government has discharged 12 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

The state committee on COVID-19 made this known on Sunday.

The committee said six of the patients were discharged from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre while the remaining six were from the Bulabulin Ngaranam Isolation Centre.

It also said additional 22 patients were currently awaiting the results of their final test and are expected to be discharged soon.

One of the discharged patients, who identified himself as Gideon, thanked the government and health workers.

He said he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 after he had contact with one of his relatives, who later died of the virus at UTMH.