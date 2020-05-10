BREAKING: Nigeria Records 248 New COVID-19 Cases

"81 in Lagos, 35 in Jigawa, 26 in Borno, 26 in Kano, 20 in Bauchi, 13 in FCT, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto, 7 in Zamfara, 4 in Kwara, 4 in Kebbi, 2 in Gombe, 2 in Taraba, 2 in Ogun, 2 in Ekiti, 1 in Osun and 1 in Bayelsa."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The agency made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4399.  SaharaReporters Media

The agency said, "248 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 81 in Lagos, 35 in Jigawa, 26 in Borno, 26 in Kano, 20 in Bauchi, 13 in FCT, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto, 7 in Zamfara, 4 in Kwara, 4 in Kebbi, 2 in Gombe, 2 in Taraba, 2 in Ogun, 2 in Ekiti, 1 in Osun and 1 in Bayelsa. 

“4399 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria Discharged: 778, deaths: 143.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Legal Lawyer Knocks Rivers Governor, Wike, For Demolishing Hotels Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Ganduje Attacks Northern Governors, Tells Them To Stop Making Noise About Almajiris Deportation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Another Kano Monarch Dies
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Knocks Rivers Governor, Wike, For Demolishing Hotels Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Ganduje Attacks Northern Governors, Tells Them To Stop Making Noise About Almajiris Deportation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Sokoto Commissioner For Land And Housing, Gatawa, Dies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Intercept 200 Lagos-bound Almajiris From Katsina State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Leader Of Izala Society, Sheikh Bala Lau, Alive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption We’re Ready For Orji Kalu’s Retrial –EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Orders Closure Of Hotel, Night Club For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH HEDA To Commence Legal Action Against WHO Over Vaccine Trial In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad