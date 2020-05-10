BREAKING: Nigeria Records 248 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The agency made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4399.

The agency said, "248 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 81 in Lagos, 35 in Jigawa, 26 in Borno, 26 in Kano, 20 in Bauchi, 13 in FCT, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto, 7 in Zamfara, 4 in Kwara, 4 in Kebbi, 2 in Gombe, 2 in Taraba, 2 in Ogun, 2 in Ekiti, 1 in Osun and 1 in Bayelsa.

“4399 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria Discharged: 778, deaths: 143.”

