COVID-19 Kills Police Officer In Ogun

A police officer has died of complications after being infected with COVID-19.

He died at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, according to the hospitals' Head of Public Relations, Segun Orisajo, Daily Trust reported.

The officer died not long after he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A test, which was carried out on his body returned positive for the virus.

“His body is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with World Health Organisations guidelines.

"All staff, who came in contact with the deceased, are currently on self isolation,” Orisajo said.

Ogun currently has 115 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.