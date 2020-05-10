Ex-Adamawa Senator, Wampana, Dies At 74

A former senator from Adamawa State, Paul Wampana, has passed away.

Wampana was reported to have died in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday at his Abuja residence, according to his nephew, Sylvester Ahmadu.

The deceased, who was born in Vimtim under Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was Speaker of the defunct Gongola State House of Assembly during the second republic.

Besides being a senator representing Adamawa North, Wampana was also Minister of State for Public Health under the Shehu Shagari administration in 1983.