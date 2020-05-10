HEDA To Commence Legal Action Against WHO Over Vaccine Trial In Nigeria

The Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has said it will take legal action against the World Health Organisation for attempting to commence COVID-19 vaccine trial in Nigeria.

HEDA described as dangerous reported plans by WHO, saying that the trial was an attempt to use Nigerians as guinea pigs and undermine the dignity of the people.

It added that it would be dangerous to the peace and well-being of the people.

HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement vowed to begin legal action against WHO and any other institution that may support the clinical trial of the vaccine in Nigeria. WHO

He said HEDA will be approaching the African Human Rights Court and Nigerian courts to seek legal redress and stop any plot to undermine the self-esteem and right of Nigerians.

The statement reads, "COVID-19 is not a Nigerian specific disease. It did not originate in Nigeria. Vaccine trials are an experimental phenomenon whose outcome and consequences remain unknown even to scientist that initiated them. That is why it is called trial vaccine. The possibility of the trial consuming human life is real.

"It appears there is a conscious effort to have the vaccine trials in African countries with Nigeria chosen as a pilot project.

“We can assure WHO that this decision will be contested by HEDA using all available national and international legal instruments.”

He added that it was suspicious that an official of WHO was the person announcing to Nigerians that there would be a vaccine trial when the country has a Minister of Health apart from the National Assembly committees on health, adding that it suggests a hidden agenda and undermine the country’s sovereignty.

WHO Officer in charge in Nigeria, Fiona Braka, while speaking during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had said efforts were underway to start the process in Nigeria.

She revealed that 89 vaccines were being developed across the world, which included seven clinical evaluations and several therapeutics in clinical trials to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.