Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Orders Closure Of Hotel, Night Club For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Speaking on the closure of the facilities, Special Adviser to the governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, said it was discovered that there was a high level of immorality going on at the two facilities.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2020

The Lagos State Government on Sunday shut down two facilities in Badagry West Local Council Development Area for contravening new guidelines issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the operation of hotels, night clubs and other entertainment outfits aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

In a tweet by the state government on Sunday, the facilities sealed include Maggi Hotel and Tambari Theatre Art (night club). 

Speaking on the closure of the facilities, Special Adviser to the governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, said it was discovered that there was a high level of immorality going on at the two facilities.

He said, “The night club has become home for strippers, drug barons and all sorts of mischief.”

Bonu disclosed that legal action would be instituted against the owners of the hotel and night club to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out and serve as a deterrent to others.

While noting that the exercise of monitoring the level of compliance across the state continues, he pleaded with residents to provide useful information that would assist in discovering other hotels and clubhouses still operating in different parts of Lagos. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Knocks Rivers Governor, Wike, For Demolishing Hotels Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Ganduje Attacks Northern Governors, Tells Them To Stop Making Noise About Almajiris Deportation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption We’re Ready For Orji Kalu’s Retrial –EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Jobs EARN Threatens To Picket Businesses, Houses Of Ex-Nigerian Vice President, Atiku, Over Sack Of 450 Employees
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigeria Immigration Service Boss, Babandede, Illegally Got Tenure Extended
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Another Kano Monarch Dies
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Knocks Rivers Governor, Wike, For Demolishing Hotels Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Ganduje Attacks Northern Governors, Tells Them To Stop Making Noise About Almajiris Deportation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Sokoto Commissioner For Land And Housing, Gatawa, Dies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Intercept 200 Lagos-bound Almajiris From Katsina State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Leader Of Izala Society, Sheikh Bala Lau, Alive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption We’re Ready For Orji Kalu’s Retrial –EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We’re Treated Like Prisoners, Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Say
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH HEDA To Commence Legal Action Against WHO Over Vaccine Trial In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ex-Adamawa Senator, Wampana, Dies At 74
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad