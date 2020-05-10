Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Orders Closure Of Hotel, Night Club For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

The Lagos State Government on Sunday shut down two facilities in Badagry West Local Council Development Area for contravening new guidelines issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the operation of hotels, night clubs and other entertainment outfits aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

In a tweet by the state government on Sunday, the facilities sealed include Maggi Hotel and Tambari Theatre Art (night club).

Speaking on the closure of the facilities, Special Adviser to the governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, said it was discovered that there was a high level of immorality going on at the two facilities.

He said, “The night club has become home for strippers, drug barons and all sorts of mischief.”

Bonu disclosed that legal action would be instituted against the owners of the hotel and night club to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out and serve as a deterrent to others.

While noting that the exercise of monitoring the level of compliance across the state continues, he pleaded with residents to provide useful information that would assist in discovering other hotels and clubhouses still operating in different parts of Lagos.