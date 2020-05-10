Liberia To Ease Lockdown On Churches, Mosques

Liberia is set to excuse religious centres from the lockdown in the country.

President George Weah announced that he would partially allow churches and mosques to hold prayer programmes, as lockdown will be extended in other parts of the country.

In a statement, the former footballer said emergency measures to curb the virus would be extended for two weeks but churches and mosques would be open with guidelines put in place for their programmes. Liberia’s President George Weah

Weah stated that from Friday, May 15, mosques will reopen and from Sunday, May 17, churches will reopen.

Capacity at the places of worship will be limited to 25 per cent and social distancing measures will apply.

There remains a ban on all movement between the country's 15 counties, the closure of non-essential businesses, and stay-at-home orders for Monrovia's roughly one million inhabitants.

Among other restrictions remaining in effect are a daily curfew from 15:00 to 06:00 (local time), a ban on movement between counties, and the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Liberian has recorded 199 cases of Coronavirus to date with 20 fatalities.