Nigeria Records 239 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 4151.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet. COVID-19 testing

It said, “239 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 97 in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi, 29 in Kano, 19 in Katsina, 17 in Borno, 7 in FCT, 6 in Kwara, 5 in Oyo, 3 in Kaduna, 3 in Sokoto, 2 in Adamawa, 2 in Kebbi, 2 in Plateau, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ekiti.

“4151 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria.

Discharged: 745, deaths: 128.”

