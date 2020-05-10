Nigeria Records 239 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 4151.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet.  COVID-19 testing Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty

It said, “239 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 97 in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi, 29 in Kano, 19 in Katsina, 17 in Borno, 7 in FCT, 6 in Kwara, 5 in Oyo, 3 in Kaduna, 3 in Sokoto, 2 in Adamawa, 2 in Kebbi, 2 in Plateau, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ekiti.

“4151 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria. 

Discharged: 745, deaths: 128.”

Saharareporters, New York

