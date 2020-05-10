Police Intercept 200 Lagos-bound Almajiris From Katsina State

The police in Kwara State have intercepted at least 200 almajiri children from Katsina State, who were headed to Lagos.

Police spokesperson in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the lorry conveying the young people was intercepted at Kanbi/Oloru in the Moro Local Government Area of the state after taking off from Funtua in Katsina State.

He said, “The Kwara State Police Command, acting on intelligence, intercepted a lorry with registration number Kaduna MKA 54 XL driven by one Shehu Hashim of Manigi in Niger State conveying about 200 suspected almajiri at Kanbi/Oloru area of the Bode Sadu-Okoolowo Expressway.

“On interrogation, they were said be coming from Funtua in Katsina State.

“On the instructions of the CP, the lorry and the 200 almajiri were escorted by fully armed policemen to the border of Niger and Kwara from where they will return to Katsina State they claimed they came from.”