Rivers Government Gave Us Cash Gifts, New Clothes After Being Released From Isolation Centre –Recovered Coronavirus Patient

A man, who recovered from Coronavirus and has since been released to go home by the River State government, has said many of them received cash gifts and new clothes from the state authorities upon being discharged from isolation centres.

The amount of cash given to each person was not stated by the man but he said it was to help them move on with life after the shock and trauma created by their contracting the disease.

The man, who asked not to be named, told SaharaReporters that he was released after spending 10 days in isolation centre where he was treated for the virus.

He said, “On the 29th of April, I got a call at about 1:00am informing me that the test conducted was COVID-19 positive and they were on their way to evacuate me to their isolation centre.

“After a little explanation, we then proceeded with their ambulance to the isolation centre.

“Same day, the team arrived my house to conduct same test on my wife and children. Three days later, the result showed negative on members of my family.

“On Thursday, another sample was collected from me at the isolation centre and three days later, the result showed negative.

“On Sunday, 3rd of May, 2020, another sample was collected from me at the isolation centre and five days later the results were out and it was confirmed negative.

“When we were discharged, we were given new pairs of clothes, shoes and a surprise cash gifts.

“COVID-19 is real and whether we like it or not, it is right here with us in Nigeria and Rivers State. I am a witness having experienced the traumatic experience of COVID-19.”

Rivers State currently has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two recorded deaths.