Commissioner for Lands and Housing in Sokoto State, Sirajo Marafa Gatawa, is dead.

This was disclosed by a family source, who said the late commissioner died at an undisclosed hospital in Sokoto after a protracted illness.

Confirming his death, his niece in a social media post said, “Another painful lost this evening, my uncle, Hon. Marafa Gatawa is dead.

“May Allah have mercy on him and forgive his sins.”