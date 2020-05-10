UK Group Mourns Ondo Native, Anthony Adeyemi, Killed By Coronavirus

The 61-year-old man passed away on April 21 and will be laid to rest on May 15 in London.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2020

The Ondo Union in United Kingdom has announced the death of its former Vice President and Financial Secretary, Anthony Adeyemi, who succumbed to Coronavirus.

The 61-year-old man passed away on April 21 and will be laid to rest on May 15 in London.

An accountant, who attended St Joseph's College, Ondo, Mr Adeyemi was an active member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Rehoboth Centre in Enfield, UK. 

President of Ondo Union UK, Ayo Akinfe, while reacting to the incident, said, "We have lost a dedicated, passionate and well-loved member to this COVID-19 pandemic. 

“He will be sorely missed but all we can now do as an association is support the loved ones he left behind and ensure we are there for his family."

Publicity Secretary of the union, Bode Ogunya, in his reaction said, “This pandemic has been cruel in the way it has snatched many people away from us. 

“We are in a state of terrible shock but as part of our programme to support the family, would ask anyone wishing to contribute towards the funeral costs to get in touch with us.

"A website has been set up on his behalf, so we would also encourage anyone who wants to, to visit it and pay their tributes. 

“Unfortunately, due to the health restrictions, we cannot attend his funeral in numbers but maybe at a later date we will organise a memorial services for him."

