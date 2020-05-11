BREAKING: EFCC To Investigate Arrest Of Woman Over N1,500 Sharwama In Benue State

The EFCC operative, who patronised the Shawarma spot, ordered the arrest of Ato and two other persons over the transaction, which was not completed immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2020

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said it would be investigating the arrest of Ms Mnena Ato, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Star Shawarma over the sale of N1,500 Sharwama to one of its operatives in Benue State. 

SaharaReporters had reported that the EFCC arrested and detained the woman before releasing her on administrative bail. 

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, said the commission would be investigating the arrest of Ato.

Oyewale said the commission frowns at arbitrarily act by its personnel and the commission was always guided by global best practices in its operations.

He said, "The commission has commenced investigations into the circumstances of her arrest and would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all facts related to the arrest are unearthed.

"It is not in the character of the EFCC to act arbitrarily and the commission is always guided by global best practices in its operations.

"As the commission continues to pursue its mandate of ridding the nation of economic and financial crimes, appropriate sanctions would be placed on whoever is found to have acted out of character regarding the Benue arrest."

 

