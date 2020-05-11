BREAKING: President Buhari Directs Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 To Pick Up Madagascar’s Herbal Cure For Virus

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 11, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to pick up Madagascar’s herbal drug –COVID Organics – from Equatorial Guinea.

Mustapha said Nigeria’s consignment had been sent to Equatorial Guinea from where it will be airlifted to Abuja. 

For ease of transportation, African countries were divided into zones leading to the freighting of Nigeria’s consignments to Equatorial Guinea.

He also said the products would be subjected to validation process after they had been picked up.

Mustapha had on April 28, 2020 said the nation was ready to give Madagascar’s herbal remedy a trial.

He said, “I want to assure you that whatever is happening in the world, we are mindful of it and we are keeping a tab.

“I was reading of the experiences in Madagascar– of why everybody is drinking some solutions that have been prepared.

“This morning I was sharing with my wife and I told her that probably I would request that Mr President allows us import a plane load for a trial.” 

