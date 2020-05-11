Chinese National Loses $300,000 To Nigerian Government

According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, Justice Quadri spared the Chinese a jail term because he allegedly had symptoms of COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the final forfeiture of $300,000 belonging to a Chinese national, Li Yan Pin, to the Nigerian Government.

Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted the forfeiture order on Monday.

According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, Justice Quadri spared the Chinese a jail term because he allegedly had symptoms of COVID-19.  Li Yan Pin

The statement reads, “The judge had earlier ordered the interim forfeiture of the money following an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“Yan Pin stood trial for a money laundering charge levelled against him by the EFCC over the said sum after intelligence led to his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for failing to declare the sum in his possession, as he attempted to board a flight to China en-route Dubai.

“Justice Quadri in his judgment said the prosecution had proved its case beyond every reasonable doubt and found the defendant guilty of the charges according to Section 2, sub-section (5) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011, as amended in 2012.

“The defence counsel in its response pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the convict, he said had invested his resources on the development of Nigeria, and currently facing difficult health challenges.

“He also claimed that his client has no prior criminal conviction.

“While ordering that the said sum be forfeited to the Federal Government, Justice Quadri saved the convict a jail term on the ground that he had earlier filed for a medical leave over alleged COVID-19 symptoms that included persistent headache, insomnia and fatigue.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Kalu, Remains In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Ex-Commander Of Presidential Air Fleet, Ebong, Loses N510m To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Investigate Arrest Of Woman Over N1,500 Sharwama In Benue State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu's Conviction, Orders Fresh Trial
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Kalu, Remains In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Directs Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 To Pick Up Madagascar’s Herbal Cure For Virus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Names Lagos, Five Other Cities For WHO COVID-19 Drug Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ex-President Of Nigerian Society Of Engineers, Inuwa, Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Traditional Title Holder In Bauchi, Umaru Yakubu, Dies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Ex-Commander Of Presidential Air Fleet, Ebong, Loses N510m To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria Immigration Service Boss Feigns Ignorance Of Illegal Tenure Extension
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Oil Oil Prices Drop Amid Supply Glut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Investigate Arrest Of Woman Over N1,500 Sharwama In Benue State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad