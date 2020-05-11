COVID-19: Nigerians Lament Deduction Of “Crazy” Stamp Duties By Banks

SaharaReporters gathered that the banks in a series of debit alert messages to their customers, have started to deduct the charges.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2020

Nigerians have condemned the deduction of stamp duties by banks as they battle the economic impacts of Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters gathered that the banks in a series of debit alert messages to their customers, have started to deduct the charges.

According to the banks, the deductions would be cumulative from February and March 2020. 

The United Bank for Africa announced that stamp duty charge would apply on all customers’ savings account from April 1, 2020, few days after donating $14m to the country’s COVID-19 fight.

The bank added that the stamp duty charge was a directive from CBN, which states that all deposits of N10,000 and above are subject to a charge of N50. 

Also, Access Bank, in a message to its customers, said the deduction of the charges would take effect from February 1, 2020, when the Finance Act 2020 came into effect.

According to the Finance Act 2020, N50 charges would be applied on electronic funds transfers or deposits of N10,000 and above. The charges were being deducted from February, with deduction running into thousand of naira for some customers. 

Nigerians have described the stamp duty as a means of impoverishing the people. 

Expressing their anger and grievances on social media, they urged government to reverse the policy.

Miss Zipporah, a Twitter user, revealed that N6,100 was deducted from her account for stamp duty by UBA.

She stated, “I am not popular on Twitter but please retweet this. I woke up this morning to find out that @UBAGroup debited N6,100 from my account. I went to their bank and they said they remove 50 naira for every 10k transaction. I am a businesswoman.

“I have not made sales for three months and the UBA decided to debit me N6,100 in one night. How wicked and evil can UBA group be? You are very wicked.” 

Ayobami, who tweets at @Kallaxy1, cried out after N14,000 was deducted for stamp duty.

“After charging N50 on almost every transaction that I made for stamp duty, @UBAGroup still went ahead to charge N14,000 this morning. Please I need someone to enlighten me about this. Seem to me like UBA is ripping me off,” he tweeted. 

Describing the deduction as daylight robbery, @banadvince117 said, “@UBAGroup, you guys deducted about N900 (50naira x18) between March and April. You're charging N1,100 for March and Feb again...what is stamp duty? I need an explanation.” 

@OpeyemiOsundare, another UBA customer, said, “The rate my money been deducted because of stamp duty fee is too much. Kindly help me out. Almost N1,000 in a month…what nonsense.”

@Prisielebz, an Access Bank customer, said, “I don't understand the debits made by Access Bank on customers’ accounts in the name of stamp duty. What exactly is going on?”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Governor Dickson Drags Bayelsa Into Further N40 Billion Debt
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Money Jonathan Requests One Billion Dollar Foreign Bailout To Battle Boko Haram
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Jonathan Should Take National Conference Document With Him When He Leaves Aso Villa, Shehu Sani Says
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Ondo Police Arrest Students For Internet ‎Fraud
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Mixed Metaphors: Fascinating Money Narratives By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Money Niger Delta Amnesty Payments: Women Protest Youths' Expulsion From Lufthansa Flight School
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Kalu, Remains In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Chinese National Loses $300,000 To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Directs Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 To Pick Up Madagascar’s Herbal Cure For Virus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Names Lagos, Five Other Cities For WHO COVID-19 Drug Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ex-President Of Nigerian Society Of Engineers, Inuwa, Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Traditional Title Holder In Bauchi, Umaru Yakubu, Dies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Ex-Commander Of Presidential Air Fleet, Ebong, Loses N510m To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria Immigration Service Boss Feigns Ignorance Of Illegal Tenure Extension
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Oil Oil Prices Drop Amid Supply Glut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad