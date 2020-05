A former Minister of Health in Nigeria, Dr Haliru Alhassan, has died.

Alhassan served as minister during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

He is from Sokoto State.

Confirming his death on Facebook, one of his sons, Yahaya Usman, said, “We belong to God and to him we shall return. My father has died, Dr Haliru Alhassan."