Hit-and-run Driver Kills Policeman In Lagos

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Sunday evening. The late policeman, who was in mufti at the time of the incident, was later identified as Mr Paul Omaji.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2020

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force has been killed by a hit-and-run driver at Marwa along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Sunday evening.

The late policeman, who was in mufti at the time of the incident, was later identified as Mr Paul Omaji.

LASEMA's spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, said the unidentified driver fled the scene immediately after knocking down the policeman. 
 
Okunbor said, “Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that an unidentified vehicle ran into the officer on his way to resume his duty. The unidentified vehicle (driver) fled the scene immediately the incident occurred.
“The body has been deposited in a morgue.”

