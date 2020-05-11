Kano Records Five More COVID-19 Deaths

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2020

The Kano State Ministry of Health has announced that five more patients died from Coronavirus complications in the state.

The ministry on its Twitter handle also said 18 more patients recovered from the disease and they were discharged from the isolation facility.
 
The ministry said, ‪“#COVID19KN update as at 11:47pm 10th May 2020‬.  Google
 
‪"26 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed.‬
 
‪"Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNgare now 602.‬
18 additional #COVID19Kano patients were discharged.‬
 
‪"Five #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded.‬"
SaharaReporters, New York

