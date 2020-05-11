Nigerian Government Names Lagos, Five Other Cities For WHO COVID-19 Drug Trial

The Nigerian Government has said that Lagos, FCT, Ogun, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano have enrolled on the World Health Organisation treatment regimen on solidarity drug trial.

The solidarity trial, which is an international clinical trial, is part of the WHO efforts to develop effective treatment regimen and vaccines to combat COVID-19 in the shortest possible time.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Monday in Abuja, during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Nigeria Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire

Ehanire said that as at Sunday, the country had ramped up testing by additional 1,127 to make a total of 27,078 tests, which yielded 4,399 cases in 35 States, with a gender ratio of 70 to 30 per cent for men and women.

He said, “Federal Government is cooperating with the WHO on treatment regimen solidarity trial with the following states enrolled; Lagos, FCT, Ogun, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano.

“As at the end of Monday, Nigeria has ramped up testing by 1,127 to a total of 27,078 tests, which yielded 4,399 cases in 35 States, with a gender ratio of 70 to 30 percent for men and women.

“Kogi and Cross River states have not reported any cases, but we are optimistic that we can work with the state Health Ministry to validate this in due course when we engage the state authorities.

“A team from the Ministry of Health, made up of experts from various specialties including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is on standby to proceed to Calabar as soon as travel arrangements can be made, taking with them resource to support the health system.”

