Nigerian Government Names Lagos, Five Other Cities For WHO COVID-19 Drug Trial

The solidarity trial, which is an international clinical trial, is part of the WHO efforts to develop effective treatment regimen and vaccines to combat COVID-19 in the shortest possible time.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said that Lagos, FCT, Ogun, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano have enrolled on the World Health Organisation treatment regimen on solidarity drug trial.

The solidarity trial, which is an international clinical trial, is part of the WHO efforts to develop effective treatment regimen and vaccines to combat COVID-19 in the shortest possible time.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Monday in Abuja, during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.  Nigeria Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire VON

Ehanire said that as at Sunday, the country had ramped up testing by additional 1,127 to make a total of 27,078 tests, which yielded 4,399 cases in 35 States, with a gender ratio of 70 to 30 per cent for men and women.

He said, “Federal Government is cooperating with the WHO on treatment regimen solidarity trial with the following states enrolled; Lagos, FCT, Ogun, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano.

“As at the end of Monday, Nigeria has ramped up testing by 1,127 to a total of 27,078 tests, which yielded 4,399 cases in 35 States, with a gender ratio of 70 to 30 percent for men and women.

“Kogi and Cross River states have not reported any cases, but we are optimistic that we can work with the state Health Ministry to validate this in due course when we engage the state authorities.

“A team from the Ministry of Health, made up of experts from various specialties including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is on standby to proceed to Calabar as soon as travel arrangements can be made, taking with them resource to support the health system.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Directs Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 To Pick Up Madagascar’s Herbal Cure For Virus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ghana, Egypt, Algeria Record Increase In COVID-19 Cases After Easing Lockdown
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Invited To Nigeria By Man She Met On Internet Dies Of Suspected Coronavirus Infection In Delta State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Youths In Taraba Beat Up Three Mobile Court Judges, Police, NSCDC Personnel Flee
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption New York Judge Orders 10 United States Banks To Release Documents Relating To Money Laundering Allegations Against Ex-President Jonathan, Wife
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Chinese National Loses $300,000 To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Kalu, Remains In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Ex-President Of Nigerian Society Of Engineers, Inuwa, Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Directs Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 To Pick Up Madagascar’s Herbal Cure For Virus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Traditional Title Holder In Bauchi, Umaru Yakubu, Dies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Oil Oil Prices Drop Amid Supply Glut
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Ex-Commander Of Presidential Air Fleet, Ebong, Loses N510m To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money COVID-19: Nigerians Lament Deduction Of “Crazy” Stamp Duties By Banks
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Investigate Arrest Of Woman Over N1,500 Sharwama In Benue State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad