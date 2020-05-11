REVEALED: How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Tricked Ex-State Governor, Ambode, To Collect N350m For Five-day Conference

In yet another grand corruption, SaharaReporters has uncovered how Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, tricked former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, to collect the sum of N350m.

Obasa had written a letter to Ambode for the approval of that amount for Speakers of state Assemblies Conference.

Obasa in the letter personally signed by him informed the ex-governor that the event would hold for five days even though he knew it would take place for only three days between Friday, August 3 to Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

In a breakdown of the demand, Obasa said the money would be for the payment of flight for a minimum of six legislators per state, feeding and accommodation among other things.

However, it was gathered that there was no payment for flight for participants while some of his personal companies were also used as conduit to launder over N24m for himself.

Recall that SaharaReporters had published some list of companies owned by the Speaker being used to award contracts to himself.

Some of the companies were also listed as part of firms that received contracts for the execution of the said conference.

While Extremely Logistics received over N41m, Cream on Ice Service got N13.3m.

SaharaReporters in a series of reports had exposed the fraudulent and corrupt activities of the Lagos Speaker.

The Lagos Speaker had mobilised thugs with N50m in a bid to invade the Civic Media Lab office and burn down the place with anybody found there as a way of getting back at the online news publication for exposing his fraudulent activities in the Lagos parliament where he had been feeding fat on public funds.

Obasa and his group are targeting the leadership of Human and Environmental Development Agenda, a civil rights organisation promoting transparency and justice.

