Senate President Commends Yobe Government Over Probe Of 'Mystery Deaths'

Lawan expressed concern at the reports that many people had died of unknown causes particularly in Gashua, Nguru and Portiskum communities.

by Saharareporters, New York May 11, 2020

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commended the Yobe State Government for ordering an investigation into the 'mystery deaths' recently reported in some parts of the state.

Lawan expressed concern at the reports that many people had died of unknown causes particularly in Gashua, Nguru and Portiskum communities.

Lawan welcomed the announcement by the state government that it would launch an investigation into the cause of the deaths. 

He said, "The planned intervention by the state government is to determine whether the deaths were of natural cause or causes and to enable the authorities come up with the appropriate response to prevent any such future occurrences that are preventable.

"The Intervention of the state government is most relevant now but for it to have a positive impact, the affected communities must give their unalloyed cooperation to the investigating authorities."

The Senate President condoled with the families of those, who lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the departed.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Orders Closure Of Hotel, Night Club For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Knocks Rivers Governor, Wike, For Demolishing Hotels Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Why I’m Staying Away From Partisan Politics –Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Jobs EARN Threatens To Picket Businesses, Houses Of Ex-Nigerian Vice President, Atiku, Over Sack Of 450 Employees
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abacha's Loot: Let Us Worship The North And Forget Other Regions By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Chinese Don’t Want Africans In China­ —Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Supervises Demolition Of Hotels, Others Over Coronavirus Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH American Invited To Nigeria By Man She Met On Internet Dies Of Suspected Coronavirus Infection In Delta State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Former Minister Of Health, Alhassan, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 248 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Orders Closure Of Hotel, Night Club For Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Another Kano Monarch Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Battle damage Assessment Of Air Interdiction
Boko Haram Nigerian Military Take Out Boko Haram Bases In Sambisa Forest, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Katsina Lawmaker, Abdulrazak Ismail Tsiga, Dies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Knocks Rivers Governor, Wike, For Demolishing Hotels Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Why I’m Staying Away From Partisan Politics –Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad