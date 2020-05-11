Senate President Commends Yobe Government Over Probe Of 'Mystery Deaths'

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commended the Yobe State Government for ordering an investigation into the 'mystery deaths' recently reported in some parts of the state.

Lawan expressed concern at the reports that many people had died of unknown causes particularly in Gashua, Nguru and Portiskum communities.

Lawan welcomed the announcement by the state government that it would launch an investigation into the cause of the deaths.

He said, "The planned intervention by the state government is to determine whether the deaths were of natural cause or causes and to enable the authorities come up with the appropriate response to prevent any such future occurrences that are preventable.

"The Intervention of the state government is most relevant now but for it to have a positive impact, the affected communities must give their unalloyed cooperation to the investigating authorities."

The Senate President condoled with the families of those, who lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the departed.

