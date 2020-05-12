BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Four Persons In Benue Villages

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2020

Armed bandits suspected to be herdsmen, have attacked and killed four persons in two villages in Benue State.

Among those killed in the rampage on Monday night were two women, while several other villagers sustained varying degrees of gun wounds.

In a rapid response, troops of the Nigeria Army attached to Operation Whirl Stroke went after the herdsmen and neutralised four of them. 

At Agasha Village under Guma Local Government Area, three persons were killed including an aged woman.

The herdsman also carried out the second attack on worshippers during a vigil at Tomatar Iwendyer, a community under Logo Local Government Area of the state and killed one woman.

Force Commander, OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who disclosed this to journalists said, "Please be informed that some suspected armed herdsmen infiltrated Agasha in Guma LGA of Benue State and killed two villagers overnight. 

"OPWS troops on patrol in the area immediately mobilised to the scene but the herdsmen had fled before their arrival. 

"Troops subsequently tracked the assailants through some of the nearby communities overnight, while other troops deployed at Tomatar across the river also in Guma blocked the escape route towards Nasarawa State. 

"At about 0600hrs this morning, troops had contact with the armed herdsmen at a make shift camp close to the Benue River during which four of the assailants were killed, while troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, four magazines and 65 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition from the bandits. 

"Our forces did not sustain any casualty during the operation. Troops are currently on search and destroy operation in the area."

