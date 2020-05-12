COVID-19: Nigerians In Oceania To Support Government On Biosecurity, Others

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in Oceania has offered to partner the Nigerian Government to increase the testing of the citizens for COVID-19 as well as on biosecurity, a report by PUNCH said.

Oceania countries include Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, New Zealand, French Polynesia, and Papua New Guinea.

A week before the lockdown on March 30, Nigeria was said to have conducted 11,000 tests for a population of about 200 million, which fared worse than Ghana, which had conducted 100,000 tests for a population of 27 million, and also South Africa, which was conducting around 10,000 tests a day for a population of 56 million.

In a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Gary Unamadu and Odion Alofokhai, respectively, NIDO Oceania said it “is willing to provide expertise, work and engage with the federal, state and local governments and any relevant stakeholder in increasing awareness, testing capability, disease management and biosecurity of the nation.”

The organisation further encouraged the government to increase the number of tests conducted for COVID-19 across all states of the federation.

It said, “NIDO Oceania acknowledges the current global challenges in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. This unprecedented global pandemic is a catastrophic event, which has left many nations and families helpless.

“Firstly, NIDO Oceania would like to express its solidarity to all Nigerians affected by this pandemic in Nigeria. Furthermore, we extend our sincere gratitude to all the health care professionals, front-line staff, shopkeepers and everyone across the country who has contributed to keeping Nigerians safe during this difficult time.”

NIDO Oceania also urged the government to provide food and necessary amenities to the citizens.

It added, “We reach out to every Nigerian, including people who have lost loved ones, jobs, properties, and sources of livelihood due to COVID-19.”

“NIDO Oceania is hereby using this medium to call on the government to ensure the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, and encourages the citizens and residents of Nigeria to follow the relevant national, state and local government guidelines, necessary to limit and stop the spread of this virus.”