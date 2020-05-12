Kano Extends Lockdown As COVID-19 Deaths Reach 32

According to the state government, the decision was reached after due consultations with the Federal Government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2020

Kano State Government has announced the extension of the two-week total lockdown imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this early Tuesday, said his principal, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, extended the lockdown by one more week to further contain the spread of the pandemic.

Confirming the development, Buhari’s Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted, “Kano State Government has announced the extension of the total lockdown imposed on the state by one week to help further combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

PUNCH reports that the President, during an address on April 27, imposed a two-week total lockdown on the state to curb the spread of the virus.

“With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material, and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring states,” the President had said.

According to the state health ministry as of Monday night, 666 confirmed infections have been reported including 32 associated deaths.

