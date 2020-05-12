Nigerian Dies From Coronavirus In Brazil

Adebayo died at a hospital in Sao Paulo where he was being quarantined.

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2020

Babafemi Adebayo, a Nigerian, who lives in Brazil, has died of complications from Coronavirus.

He had been in isolation for 13 days but died from complications on Monday. 

Prince Aderemi Abiodun, a member of Odudua Progressive Union, Sao Paulo branch, who confirmed Adebayo’s death to our correspondent, described it as a great shock.

He said, “The demise of Adebayo came to us a great shock. The association would assist the family with all of our capacity.”

He implored every Nigerian all over the world to maintain social distance and stay at home until the end of this pandemic period.

Adebayo’s wife was reported to be related to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Saharareporters, New York

